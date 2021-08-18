Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden Prairie, MN

Planning Commission OKs Johnson Ridge ‘infill’ housing development

By Steve Schewe
eplocalnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEden Prairie’s Planning Commission Aug. 9 unanimously approved a single family “infill” development for Johnson Ridge in the Bluestem Hills neighborhood. Developer Laketown Builders will construct six single-family homes ranging in price from $800,000 to $1.2 million on the 2.1 acre site. Grading on the site is set to begin in September and asphalt for the cul-de-sac will be laid in early November, according to Laketown representative Harold Worrell.

www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eden Prairie, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
Eden Prairie, MN
Real Estate
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Land Use#Infill#Braniff#The City Council#Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy