Planning Commission OKs Johnson Ridge ‘infill’ housing development
Eden Prairie’s Planning Commission Aug. 9 unanimously approved a single family “infill” development for Johnson Ridge in the Bluestem Hills neighborhood. Developer Laketown Builders will construct six single-family homes ranging in price from $800,000 to $1.2 million on the 2.1 acre site. Grading on the site is set to begin in September and asphalt for the cul-de-sac will be laid in early November, according to Laketown representative Harold Worrell.www.eplocalnews.org
