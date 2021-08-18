Cancel
College Sports

Report: Husker football, Scott Frost under NCAA investigation

By Andrew Ward
klkntv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Scott Frost and Nebraska football could be under hot water with the NCAA, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. The report says Frost and the Huskers face NCAA violations for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. It also says Nebraska held off-campus workouts when the NCAA prohibited organized athletic activities because of the pandemic, under the direction of NU’s strength and conditioning staff.

