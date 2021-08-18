League of Legends: Lucian's mini-rework changes have been revealed

It looks like League of Legends’ game systems are getting quite the go-over for this year’s Preseason period – and it’s getting some totally new ones, too. Riot Games has just posted details of its (pretty extensive) plans for League’s 2022 Preseason, which hinge on two key goals: “Improve and build upon existing game systems” and “reward progression in a more meaningful way”, so expect to see some important changes to the ones you know, and some new features such as Challenges when the testing rolls around.