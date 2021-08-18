From side project to startup: How developers can transition to founders

Would you spend $300 on a toaster? The Japanese company BALMUDA is betting you might for one that looks like a piece of modern art—and which, incidentally, uses steam to lock in the bread’s moisture to produce perfectly browned, crunchy toast. Founder Gen Terao has propelled the company from an ambitious startup 18 years ago to the global brand it is today by embracing a design style that’s rooted in experience and emotion. “Many brands look at what technologies are trending or what is accessible and then think of how to incorporate it into a product,” he says. “But at BALMUDA experience always comes first.” Here, Terao, who recently added Chief Designer to his CEO title, shares his design philosophy, how he applies this process to creating iconic products, and the beauty of bubbling grilled-cheese toast.