Kevin Morby releasing ‘Sundowner’ demos album (listen to “Campfire”)

Cincinnati alternative rock/alt-country band 500 Miles to Memphis have been going strong since 2003, and they're now set to release a new album, Hard To Love, on October 22 via Paper + Plastick. They recently released the pop-punky lead single "Drop Out," and we're now premiering second single "Weight of the World." This one's got a hint of psychedelia in a '90s alt-rock kind of way, sounding a little like Oasis or Superdrag, and 500MTM do it well. "In an exponentially divided world, this song is a call for sympathy and understanding," the band tells us. "The title of the new album was pulled directly from a lyric in this song. 'It's hard to love when everybody hates.'"