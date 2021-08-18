Cancel
Kevin Morby releasing ‘Sundowner’ demos album (listen to “Campfire”)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Morby is releasing his demos from last year's great Sundowner as an album called A Night At The Little Los Angeles that will be out October 1 via Dead Oceans. The title comes from the shed in his backyard in Kansas City, which he dubbed "Little Los Angeles," where he made the demos on a four-track portastudio. “When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings," says Kevin, "and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing."

Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell announces 2022 tour

Alice in Chains guitarist and founding member Jerry Cantrell will release Brighten, his first solo album in 18 years, this fall, and he's just announced a 2022 tour in support. The trek kicks off March 24 in Minneapolis, and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philly, NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more. All dates are listed, along with a tour announce video, below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Hubert Lenoir shares “Dimanche Soir,” announces U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Hubert Lenoir is gearing up to release his new album, which has been slightly retitled, now called PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, and will be out September 15 via Worse/Terrible and Simone Records. Where his Polaris-nominated 2018 debut was more of a rock affair, this one floats on hazy R&B vibes. You can get a feel for that with new single and video, "Dimanche Soir" ("Sunday Night").
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Maggie Rose Releases Third Studio Album, ‘Have A Seat’ [Listen]

Soulful Nashville singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has released her anticipated third studio album, Have a Seat, an eleven-track set of soulful gems that seek to capture the tension of the times. Have A Seat was produced by Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL....
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Exodus detail first album in 7 years ‘Persona Non Grata’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our exclusive colored variant of Exodus' first album in 7 years. Thrash legends Exodus have been talking about their anticipated new album Persona Non Grata for a while, and now it's officially announced. It's due November 19 via Nuclear Blast, and we've teamed up with the band on a very cool looking "bone & beer swirl with red & brown splatter" vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up above.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Anamanaguchi, Remi Wolf, Suzanne Vega, Off With Their Heads, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. 8-bit superstars Anamanaguchi have announced fall dates with Wavedash that will kick off October 10 at NYC's Webster Hall and from there hits DC, Boston, Pittsburgh, New Haven and Philly. The band note all shows are require vax or pcr negative test. All dates are here.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

500 Miles to Memphis releasing new album ‘Hard To Love’ (stream “Weight of the World”)

Cincinnati alternative rock/alt-country band 500 Miles to Memphis have been going strong since 2003, and they're now set to release a new album, Hard To Love, on October 22 via Paper + Plastick. They recently released the pop-punky lead single "Drop Out," and we're now premiering second single "Weight of the World." This one's got a hint of psychedelia in a '90s alt-rock kind of way, sounding a little like Oasis or Superdrag, and 500MTM do it well. "In an exponentially divided world, this song is a call for sympathy and understanding," the band tells us. "The title of the new album was pulled directly from a lyric in this song. 'It's hard to love when everybody hates.'"
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Efterklang prep ‘Windflowers,’ share “Dragonfly” video, announce 2022 North American tour

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with their sixth album, Windflowers, which will be out October 8 through City Slang. The trio of Mads Brauer, Rasmus Stolberg and Casper Clausen made it with contributions from Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Bert Cools, Øyunn and Christian Balvig, and it finds them in effervescent synthpop mode, exploring themes of hope and change.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Escuela Grind return with apocalyptic new grindcore song “That Which Does Not Bend Must Break”

Upstate New York/Western Mass' self-proclaimed "death grind power violence" trio Escuela Grind will release new single "That Which Does Not Bend Must Break" on September 3 (pre-orders will be up on Bandcamp soon), but we're now premiering the song ahead of its official release, along with its lyric video (made by Frank Huang). It's an 80-second dose of pulverizing grindcore with an apocalyptic message, and it does justice to the genre while bringing new perspective to it.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Pixies cancel September U.S. tour due to Covid concerns

Pixies have announced that their September tour has been canceled. "We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases -- made worse by the Delta variant -- that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own," they wrote in a statement. "We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon."
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Black Label Society announce new LP ‘Doom Crew Inc’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our exclusive grey, black and white vinyl variant of Black Label Society's new album. Black Label Society, the long-running heavy metal band led by Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Zakk Wylde, will release their 11th album, Doom Crew Inc., on November 6 via eOne, and we've teamed with the band on a grey, black and white vinyl variant, limited to 500 and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order a copy now while they last. That's a mock-up above.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Phoebe Bridgers moving 2021 tour to outdoor venues, requiring vaccines (updated dates)

Phoebe Bridgers is about to head out on tour in September, her first shows supporting 2020's excellent Punisher. With COVID cases, and the Delta variant, continuing to surge across the country, she's announced that all of her shows this tour will be at outdoor venues. She's moved previously scheduled indoor shows outdoors, which in some cases has required date changes and postponements. In addition, she'll require that attendees of her shows display proof of vaccination to enter. Here's her full statement:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

My Morning Jacket announce new album, release new song “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

Pre-order My Morning Jacket's new album on clear double vinyl in our store. My Morning Jacket had been posting teasers implying that something would happen on August 24, and now that day is here, and the band have announced a new album and released a new song. The album is self-titled, and it follows 2020's The Waterfall II, but that album was actually recorded back in 2015 alongside The Waterfall, so this is the band's first newly written music in six years.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Caribou share new single “You Can Do It” (watch the joyous, dog-filled video)

Caribou is back with a brand new single. A housey banger very much in the style of 2020's great album Suddenly, "You Can Do it" is powered by a sample of the title phrase that hits as often as the kick drum, turning into a motivational mantra. The video, directed by Richard Kenworthy of filmmaking collective Shynola, is even more inspiring, featuring dozens of dogs running for the sheer joy of it, with some frisbees, all shot in gorgeous slow motion. It may well brighten your day and you can watch below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

David Cross plots ‘Elegance Redefined’ Tour for November

David Cross has announced the "Elegance Redefined" tour which will have him out for two weeks in November. "Man, I don't know what the fuck is going on in this world anymore,” says Cross. “BUT at least we can all still get together (assuming you're vaccinated) for a couple of hours of laughter and good times. I'm hopping on the bus and coming to you. Also, the amazing Sean Patton will be along for the ride. And who knows...some very special guests perhaps??? Let's take a brief vacation from the madness together. This is gonna be fun."
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

MONO share new song “Innocence,” announce 2022 North American tour

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul and announced a North American tour for 2022. New song "Innocence" is genuinely gorgeous, and the eight-minute song builds and builds to an explosive climax. Listen and watch the video (by Alison Group) below.
Raleigh, NCmusicfestnews.com

Urban Soil’s Album (Re-)Release Party at The Pour House in Raleigh

Urban Soil’s Album (Re-)Release Party at The Pour House in Raleigh. Have you ever put on a new album by a band you really love and been TOTALLY BLOWN AWAY? Your mileage may vary, but City Dirt, the album released last year by Urban Soil, scored a complete knock-out with me. This was no TKO; I was flat on the mat.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Japanese Breakfast covers Sufjan Stevens (listen)

Japanese Breakfast makes an appearance on SiriusXMU tonight (8/18) at 9 PM, and ahead of that, she's shared a new cover of Sufjan Stevens' Michigan track "Romulus." It's a lovely, tender rendition of the song, with vocals and piano from Gabby's World and violin from Molly Germer, and it was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in NYC. You can hear it below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Slipknot replaces Nine Inch Nails on Riot Fest, Morrissey curating pre-show

Riot Fest has announced additions to their 2021 edition after Sunday headliners Nine Inch Nails cancelled all of their 2021 shows due to COVID. Slipknot will now close out the festival's Sunday night on Sunday, September 19. In addition, those who purchased three-day or single-day Sunday passes, as well as...

