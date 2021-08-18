Cancel
Chicago, IL

“Surf’s Up,” a Black-Owned Restaurant Opens at Chicago Ridge Mall

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrother’s Dwight Culbreath and Robert Walker, Jr are lifelong entrepreneurs with multiple business ventures around the Chicagoland Area. They recently teamed up to open Surf’s, Up-Chicago Ridge. A casual seafood chain, Surf’s Up is known for seafood cuisine. Founded and franchised by Eric and Denise Roy, the black-owned establishment has several Surf’s Up locations around Chicago.

Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

ABC 7 Chicago Celebrates 92 Years of Bud Billiken Parade

ABC 7 Chicago and the Chicago Defender Charities have partnered for decades to present Chicago’s “back to school” summer tradition, The Bud Billiken Parade®. The parade kicked off Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. and ABC 7 will be capturing all the parade highlights with an hour special, BUD BILLIKEN PARADE: CELEBRATING 92 YEARS, which will air Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. on ABC 7. Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose and Hosea Sanders, who have been part of ABC 7’s Bud Billiken tradition in the broadcast booth since 2003, will host the special, with Terrell Brown and Karen Jordan also contributing. The special will spotlight Bud Billiken fan favorites including performances by the Jesse White Tumblers and South Shore Drill team as well as spectacular new dance team performances along with WNBA MVP Chicago Sky star and Chicago native, Candace Parker, who will serve as the 2021 parade grand marshal. 100 units of marching bands, drum corps and floats will dazzle parade goers and viewers alike along with honorary Grand Marshals, Television Personality Bevy Smith, Grammy Award Winning Artist Jonathan McReynolds, Jeremy Joyce from Black People Eats and special guest, NiaKay, the Chicago artist/influencer who rose to fame on LifeTime Television’s The Rap Game.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

Local Church Brings North Lawndale Community Together Through Firefest

This past Saturday, Lawndale Christian Community Church hosted their annual festival, Firefest, for the Lawndale community at the Firehouse Community Center. The programming for the day included musical sets by DJs and various artists such as DJ Rock On, Duane Powell, Phenom, LowDown BrassBand, Chi Buck Movement, Damon Lamar, and Microphone Misfits as well as breakdancing battles, games, and various activities for community members.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicagoland Youth Artists Commissioned for Steppenwolf Arts Center

Steppenwolf Theatre Company announced the artist selected for its Loft Teen Arts Project. The visual art competition provides commissions of $1,500-$2,500 to young Chicagoland artists for original new artworks to be displayed in The Loft—Steppenwolf’s first-ever dedicated education space that encompasses the entire fourth floor of its trailblazing new Arts and Education Center, designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

Hyde Park Summer Fest Cancelled Amid Rising COVID Concerns

The Hyde Park Summer Fest, formerly known as “Hyde Park Brew Fest,” previously scheduled for September 11th and 12th was cancelled amid rising COVID Concerns. With the increased numbers in COVID-19 cases and the increased presence of different variants, the community based festival organizers felt it was best to cancel amid public safety.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

Women-Owned Media Organization Turns Chicago’s Youth into True Stars

Established in 2004, the True Star Foundation is an organization that aims to improve the lives of Chicago’s youth through on-the-job training in communications and media, participants can gain hands-on experience at an early age. Since True Star’s inception, over 15 years ago, they have had more than 10,000 youth go through the program. And they are still growing. The Chicago Defender spoke with True Star founders, DeAnna McLeary Sherman and Na-Tae’ Thompson on their start, impact, and student successes.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

Beauty N Brushes Launches Booking Directory for Black Women

In the beauty and haircare space, professionals have a multitude of booking sites to choose from. From StyleSeat to Booksy, to Square, beauty professionals have no shortage of where and how to advertise their services. However, there has never been anything specifically created for Black beauty and haircare. That is, until now.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Native, Actor, Michael Boatman Dishes on Season 5 of “The Good Fight”

Chicago native, actor, Michael Boatman is no stranger to playing roles that challenge the notion of what Blackness looks like. Born in Colorado Springs but raised on the southside of Chicago, Michael Boatman has enjoyed longevity as an actor. A self-confessed “science nerd”, Boatman discovered acting while attending high school in Harvey, IL. From there he studied theatre at Western Illinois University. After graduating he was cast in the film “Hamburger Hill” with Don Cheadle and Steven Weber. Since then, he has enjoyed life as a working actor appearing in a variety of comedies, television dramas, and films. He is best known for playing the black, and gay New York City mayoral aide Carter Heywood on the hit comedy series, “Spin City”. In addition to his acting talents, Michael Boatman is an accomplished screenwriter and novelist.

