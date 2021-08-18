Cancel
Kalia Love Jones, Director of "The Power of Hope" Animated Short Film Receives The Best Young Filmmaker Award From Indie Short Fest

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARITA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Kalia Love Jones, 15-year old director of "The Power of Hope" animated short film receives the Best Young Filmmaker (Female) Award from Indie Short Fest. "The Power of Hope" animated short film was recently screened at Indie Short Fest on August 6, 2021.

