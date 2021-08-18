Edgartown: Dedication ceremony at school

Wow! There are a lot of people on this little Island this week. Crazy busy. I won’t say I’ve never seen it like this because there have been a few other times that things seemed this busy but it’s really kind of out of control here this week. And that is without any fireworks happening in Oak Bluffs, and a modified Illumination Night this week. Am I just getting old? I suppose that could be part of the problem, but certainly not all of it. I’d love to know the actual true population count we have here this week. Then again, maybe I don’t want to know.