Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Bluffs, MA

Edgartown: Dedication ceremony at school

By Gail Gardner
Martha's Vineyard Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! There are a lot of people on this little Island this week. Crazy busy. I won’t say I’ve never seen it like this because there have been a few other times that things seemed this busy but it’s really kind of out of control here this week. And that is without any fireworks happening in Oak Bluffs, and a modified Illumination Night this week. Am I just getting old? I suppose that could be part of the problem, but certainly not all of it. I’d love to know the actual true population count we have here this week. Then again, maybe I don’t want to know.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Government
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bernier
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Edgartown School#The Farm Institute#Tickets Thetrustees Org#Socialjusticemv Org#The U S Representative#Mistymeadowsmv Org#Edgartown Books#Edgartown Town Column
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy