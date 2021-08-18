Recovery Idol hits the stage at the Dell
Be honest, when you think of recovery, you often think of drug and alcohol addiction and the homelessness, negative behavioral changes and relapses. But that’s not all there is to it. Nowhere is that more apparent then during the annual Recovery Idol talent and fashion show competition held each year at the Dell Music Center where contestants, all from the Recovery community, showcase their talents and skills before an audience of thousands.www.phillypressreview.com
Comments / 0