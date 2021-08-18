Cancel
Recovery Idol hits the stage at the Dell

By Nathaniel Lee UC Review Correspondent
phillypressreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe honest, when you think of recovery, you often think of drug and alcohol addiction and the homelessness, negative behavioral changes and relapses. But that’s not all there is to it. Nowhere is that more apparent then during the annual Recovery Idol talent and fashion show competition held each year at the Dell Music Center where contestants, all from the Recovery community, showcase their talents and skills before an audience of thousands.

Comments / 0

