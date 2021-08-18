Recovery Idol hits the stage at the Dell

22-year-old singer Kodi Lee captivated not only the heart of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' judges and mine, but the millions of Americans watching the show in the comfort of their homes. Lee is a singer and a pianist who was born blind and has autism. Along with his mother's assistance, both went on stage, guided with his cane while walking arm in arm. After introducing himself, Lee cheerfully told the judges he was going to sing a song on the piano for them, spreading out his energy across the audience.