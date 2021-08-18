Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

A fresh look for the personal luxury industry

The Drum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen faced with unprecedented challenges, we often see innovation as a result. The same held true for the luxury retail sector over the past 18 months. In our latest report, Recovering from Covid-19: A Fresh Look for the Personal Luxury Industry, we have compiled insights into the personal luxury goods industry with a focus on China, as well as global consumer trends, market dynamics and related case studies from our ROI Genome.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Luxury Goods#Marketing Strategies#Luxury Brands#Online And Offline#Chinese#Commercial Mix Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
RetailThe Drum

Marketers, here’s what future retail consumers might be shopping for

They say, the future is already here, but just not evenly distributed. While you’re reading this, someone in Japan just bought a cup of steaming hot noodles from a vending machine, someone in Seattle just picked up a few products and walked out of the Amazon store without paying and someone in rural India just received money on Google Pay for a homemade pickle order. Retail is constantly evolving in many ways within each country and India is going through an interesting phase as well. Overall, India has managed to leapfrog so many retail trends and is now honing its retail game to grab a larger share of the future. Here is a peek at what may be in store for the post-pandemic retail consumer.
RetailThe Drum

Off the shelf: the future of retail and e-commerce

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. In this episode of The Drum Network Podcast,...
RetailThe Drum

Three key areas to focus on around the ‘reintervention of retail’

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. The retail industry has changed significantly with Covid,...
WorldPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Denim Industry Prepares for In-Person Events in Europe

In-person industry events are coming back in Europe next week with a special focus on education. Munich Fabric Start Exhibitions GmbH will welcome the global textile and denim industries next week when it hosts Bluezone Aug. 31-Sept.1 and Munich Fabric Start Aug. 31-Sept.2. Showcasing approximately 1,000 collections across 430,000-square-feet of “Covid-19 compliant” exhibiting space at the MOC Munich and the newly designed Zenith area, “visitors are invited to be inspired, meet long-term partners and finally experience materials live again in their diversity and depth.” Health and safety will be a priority at the event—the first since February 2020. With specialist staff and in...
RetailThe Drum

Retail brand evolves measurement live modelling

Faced with slow and inaccurate measurement, a retail client sought to evolve beyond siloed marketing measurement. Analytic Partners provided a holistic live modelling solution - CMA Live - that included Commercial Mix Analytics with “always-on” Live Models, driving adoption, collaboration and growth. Background. Our client, a large retail chain, faced...
EnvironmentThe Drum

What are the new trends in packaging?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Packaging serves multiple functions – protecting and preserving...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Kids Wear Market Is Booming Worldwide with Nike, Inditex, Adidas, Gymboree

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Kids Wear Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Kids Wear Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Kids Wear market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Kids Wear Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
RetailThe Drum

Business on the Move, including Walmart, White Claw and more

Another week, another wave of account news, reviews, agency launches, rebrands and acquisitions. Check out our global round-up to see what business is on the move (and why it matters) below, then head over to our Business on the Move hub to read about more market maneuvers. Looking for a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
EconomyThe Drum

Silversoft gives agency SMEs the tools to thrive in a hybrid working world

The Covid-19 pandemic turned office work on its head. Now restrictions have eased, are companies prepared for the fact it may not turn back?. In March last year companies suddenly found that working from home had gone from being a perk to a necessity. And within an average of 11 days (according to McKinsey), they’d put new processes and systems in place to make it happen. Since then, people have got used to home working; according to a recent survey by the IPA, nine out of 10 people’s preferred option for the future is total flexibility of when and where they work.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

PowerToys prepares for Windows 11 with fresh new look for settings

PowerToys has a new look for its settings section. The improved design is in line with the design of Windows 11. The pull request with the new look has not been released but will likely arrive soon. In preparation for Windows 11, Microsoft's PowerToys has a new look on the...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

2021 Produce Industry Compensation & Benefits Report set by United Fresh

2021 Produce Industry Compensation & Benefits Report set by United Fresh. United Fresh Produce Association has published the sixth edition of its Produce Industry Compensation & Benefits Report, an expansive research resource that assists produce industry employers in understanding critical compensation benchmarks. Developed with input from the United Fresh Finance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy