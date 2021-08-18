A fresh look for the personal luxury industry
When faced with unprecedented challenges, we often see innovation as a result. The same held true for the luxury retail sector over the past 18 months. In our latest report, Recovering from Covid-19: A Fresh Look for the Personal Luxury Industry, we have compiled insights into the personal luxury goods industry with a focus on China, as well as global consumer trends, market dynamics and related case studies from our ROI Genome.www.thedrum.com
