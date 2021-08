Arizona Athletics has announced a new multi-year partnership with Aramark as its concessions operator beginning with the 2021-22 academic year. The new concessions partnership will serve all of Arizona’s competition facilities. Aramark is an industry leader in the concessions operations that serve 29 professional sports franchises in five different leagues in addition to over 90 different colleges and universities. This expertise will enhance the service at all UArizona sports venues while prioritizing food and beverage quality, efficiency, safety and enjoyment for fans at home events.