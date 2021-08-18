Cancel
K.J. Henry trying to 'dominate' every play

By Anna Hickey
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Clemson's fall camp practice on Tuesday, defensive end K.J. Henry virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Definitely have seen a great amount of depth. We have 20 guys on defense coming back that have started games, and one-fourth of that is defensive ends, and almost half are defensive line. We know we have a lot of experience and know what they are doing. It definitely has been a good start to camp so far."

