Poll: Reducing Size Of $3.5 Trillion Democratic Bill Doesn't Change Its Popularity

By Jonathan Cohn
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key question in the coming debate over the Democratic “soft infrastructure” bill is how big it should be. President Joe Biden and his allies have endorsed a package of initiatives on early childhood programs, health care and other Democratic priorities that would add up to about $3.5 trillion in new spending over the next 10 years. Several more conservative Democrats in Congress have already signaled they think that’s too much.

