Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Les Paul's Number One Goes Up for Auction

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristie's announces Les Paul's own personal 'Number One,' the very earliest approved production model of the famed Gibson Les Paul electric guitar which monumentally changed the development of Rock'n'Roll in the 20th Century will be featured in The Exceptional Sale on October 13 in New York. Along with Mr. Paul, Gibson Incorporated developed this innovative sold body electric guitar circa 1951-1952 to meet the demanding standards of guitar virtuoso and inventor, Les Paul, who designated this his Number One; the first solid electrified guitar that met with his approval and was the culmination of his lifelong dream.

www.premierguitar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Mary Ford
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Les Paul
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Rock Guitar#Rock N Roll#Gibson Incorporated#The Pop Charts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock MusicGossip Cop

Ailing Charlie Watts OUT For Rolling Stones North American Tour, Who Is Replacing The Legendary Drummer?

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit the road this fall for the reboot of their 2020 “No Filter Tour” which was postponed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic. While Stones fans are understandably bummed by the development, the drummer taking his spot temporarily is no slouch. In fact, he’s maybe the best drummer you might not have heard of.
Rock Musicmyq105.com

Rock Hall Selling Off A Bunch of Signed Guitars

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be selling off a bunch of signed guitars beginning on August 18 via online instrument marketplace Reverb. Per Reverb, these guitars were signed at various Rock Hall events over the years. Among the guitars soon to be up for sale include “…a Gibson Les Paul Signature ‘T’ signed by The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony, and more.”
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
Tennessee StateBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY's 1973 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe Guitar Expected To Fetch Between $150,000 And $250,000 At Auction

Auction house Gotta Have Rock And Roll has listed a double-cut 1973 Les Paul Deluxe owned by original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Back in December, 1973, after KISS was signed to their first recording contract, Frehley bought this guitar from Manny’s Music on 48th Street in New York. Ace played the guitar heavily, with over 50 documented concerts from 1973-1976. Frehley loved the guitar so much he even carved the neck heel himself with a screwdriver.
Entertainmentguitar.com

Watch: Joe Bonamassa weighs in on Gibson’s Murphy Lab Les Paul, SG and ES-335

Joe Bonamassa got hands-on with Gibson’s Murphy Lab guitars in a new demo video for Gibson TV. In his appearance on the Murphy Lab Artist Series, Bonamassa weighed in on Les Paul, SG and ES-335 models. The vintage guitar aficionado also talked about the first time he got to play a ‘59 Les Paul and discusses some of the modifications he’s seen on vintage Les Pauls.
GuitarMusicRadar.com

The 'first Gibson Les Paul' guitar to go on sale

A crucial piece of guitar history will go up for auction at Christie's in New York on 13 October; what is reported to be the first production model Gibson Les Paul. It belonged to no less than the pioneering player and designer who gave his name to what would become a legendary single cut electric guitar; the result of his trailblazing input.
MusicGuitar Player

Zemaitis: King of Custom-Made Guitars

If ever a guitar maker qualified for the prize of having the most guitars in the hands of world-dominating rock stars while remaining unrecognized as a brand name, it would be Tony Zemaitis. His custom-made guitars have been played by artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Marc Bolan, Donovan, Bob Dylan, David Gilmour, Peter Frampton, Ronnie Wood, Ronnie Lane, James Honeyman-Scott…
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Les Paul Give Ignorant Guitarist His Comeuppance

This week marks the passing of virtuoso and inventor Lester William Polsfuss aka Les Paul (1915-2009). A true pioneer of the solidbody electric guitar, Les Paul walked an equally trailblazing path as a recording studio innovator while exploring various techniques using tape such as multitracking, sound-on-sound, phasing, pitch manipulation, and delay.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.
MusicGuitar Player

J.J. Cale Had One of the Craziest Guitars You'll Ever See

When J.J. Cale died on 26 July, 2013, he left behind not only a stunning body of work filled with gorgeous songs and tasteful guitar playing, but a whole load of guitar players who discovered him via YouTube and were left wondering: "What kinda crazy guitar is THAT?" Believe it...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Rockers React To CHARLIE WATTS's Death

Paul Stanley (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Rob Zombie are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of THE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts. Watts's death was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty, who said in a...
Carsreverb.com

A Timeline of Vintage Gibson Les Pauls

Gibson Les Pauls have come in many distinct flavors, from their original Goldtop stylings through Juniors, Specials, Customs, Deluxes, and more. And as one of the most remade and reissued guitars to ever exist, there are many modern versions of the vintage classics. Let's take a look at some prime...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

A Jimmy Page-played 1971 Fender Stratocaster is going under the hammer

Jimmy Page’s name is associated with a number of electric guitars, from his iconic Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck to the equally intriguing Fender Dragon Telecaster. Chief among the lot, of course, is his iconic 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, which is synonymous with the guitar great. As it happens, though, Page...
Shoppinghiconsumption.com

This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own Gibson’s First-Ever Les Paul Guitar

Les Paul was a very successful musician in the ’40s and ‘50s, but it wasn’t his music that made him a legend. Rather, it was his development of the solid-body electric guitar with guitar-maker Gibson that led to the invention of the Gibson Les Paul in the early 1950s — arguably the most iconic and influential instrument in rock & roll history. Now, the very first Gibson Les Paul, Paul’s personal “Number One” guitar, is heading to auction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy