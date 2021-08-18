Les Paul's Number One Goes Up for Auction
Christie's announces Les Paul's own personal 'Number One,' the very earliest approved production model of the famed Gibson Les Paul electric guitar which monumentally changed the development of Rock'n'Roll in the 20th Century will be featured in The Exceptional Sale on October 13 in New York. Along with Mr. Paul, Gibson Incorporated developed this innovative sold body electric guitar circa 1951-1952 to meet the demanding standards of guitar virtuoso and inventor, Les Paul, who designated this his Number One; the first solid electrified guitar that met with his approval and was the culmination of his lifelong dream.www.premierguitar.com
