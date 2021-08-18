Lotto Acquisition: Is the Cult Sportswear Brand Primed to Return?
Kappa. FILA. Sergio Tacchini. They were all cult sportswear favorites in the '90s that had fallen off the radar until fairly recently. Lotto could also be added to the list, but differs in that it kind of missed the boat with the whole retro sportswear revival wave. Perhaps now is its time after New York-based brand management firm WHP Global successfully acquired the Italian brand for an undisclosed sum.www.highsnobiety.com
