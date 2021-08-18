Lotto Acquisition: Is the Cult Sportswear Brand Primed to Return?

Nobody mixes the casual look with couture as skilfully as Rihanna. When the late Karl Lagerfeld supplied the superstars with his grandiose Chanel accessories in the 90s and 2000s, he had no idea that decades later Rihanna would make the opulent pieces look like the ultimate modern investment. The singer proved that pearls and necklaces do not have to be reserved for formal occasions and wore Chanel accessories – including a vintage belt from the brand No 5, which she slung around the waist of her baggy jeans – while shopping at night.