Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK HealthCare to begin administering vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised

By Haeli Spears
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — UK HealthCare will open registration for appointments for third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, beginning Aug. 23. The shots will be available for solid-organ transplant recipients and other immunocompromised people, in accordance with guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Healthcare#Cdc#Vaccinations#Uk Healthcare#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Merced County, CAmercedcountytimes.com

Waning vaccine protection result in booster plans

The highly contagious Delta Variant is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated through communities with low vaccination rates such as Merced, and can make fully vaccinated people ill with breakthrough infections, health officials say. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, announced on Aug. 8, it would soon...
Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

Health Department offering 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine

The Harnett County Health Department announced in accordance with guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people who are immunocompromised get a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The Health Department is currently making appointments for third COVID-19 vaccine for persons who are immunocompromised.
Cancerindianapublicmedia.org

City Limits: Experts Say COVID Vaccines Don't Alter Your DNA

City Limits will address five commonly offered reasons for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week in a short Q&A series. Today’s question:. Do mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer’s, alter a human’s genetic code?. No, according to multiple sources including IU Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Tom Hrisomalos. He said claims...

Comments / 0

Community Policy