UK HealthCare to begin administering vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised
LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK HealthCare will open registration for appointments for third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, beginning Aug. 23. The shots will be available for solid-organ transplant recipients and other immunocompromised people, in accordance with guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).spectrumnews1.com
Comments / 0