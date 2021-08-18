Cancel
New Jersey State

Looking Back

By Compiled by Carol Bender, Matt Getts
Evening Star
 6 days ago

For the first time in years, the Noble County Board of Commissioners would be in control of the Democrats. Following the general election of 1976, the board would consist of Jay Stangland, Russell Ray and Hugh Eshelman. Also on Jan. 1, 1977, Jay Reidenbach would take over as auditor, placing the county government in the hands of the Democrats. Marilyn Morr, county clerk and Phyllis Carter, treasurer, Republicans, were given second terms by the voters of Noble County. Another lady, Joy LeCount, was elected to the county council, she would be the only Republican.

