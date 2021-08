Is the United States producing an overeducated class with few prospects of holding a job commensurate with their education?. That appears to be the case. Brandeis economist Nader Habibi wrote that too many politicians and parents ignore “an inconvenient truth: a large number of graduates in recent years have not been able to find well-paying jobs that actually require a degree.” Just prior to the pandemic, 40 percent of recent graduates worked in jobs for which they were overeducated.