Disney's Haunted Mansion is one of their park attractions that manages to somehow continue to pull in crowds year after year despite changing very little over the decades. The combination of live action scares and brilliant animatronics and visual effect just seems to be one of those things that people can't get enough of. While the ride has inspired a movie with Eddie Murphy, which didn't exactly set the world alight, and there is also a remake in the works at Disney, the Haunted Mansion will be receiving a Muppet makeover first as the loveable puppet characters appear in Muppets Haunted Mansion this Halloween and thanks to Entertainment Weekly we have been given a sneak peek at some images from the special.