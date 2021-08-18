Cancel
Randolph Township, OH

Compel is Shongum Elementary's Teacher of the Year in Randolph

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH TWP. – Shongum Elementary Special Education teacher Toni Compel of Chester Township is the school’s Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. Compel began teaching for Randolph Township Schools in 2012. Over the course of her career in education, which spans over 17 years, she has taught multiple grade levels which include Kindergarten through fifth grade. She received her bachelor of science degree from Rutgers University and her master of arts degree in teaching from Montclair State University.

