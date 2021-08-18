Looking Back: Belmont Fire Company No. 4

This frame firehouse was built by J. Stuart Shaw for $360 on the north side of Belmont Street, to the west of Martin’s at Midtown, before Monroe Street extended to Belmont. An article in the Vicksburg Herald in March 1891 reported that “The city has decided to erect its South Vicksburg engine house on the north side of Belmont Street instead of the south, as strenuous objections were made to the latter location while the former is understood to be perfectly acceptable to all.