Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mile High Morning: Miller makes NFL's list of "30 best players over 30" for second connective season

denverbroncos.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the regular season nears, the Broncos' defense holds tremendous potential to be one of the league's best units. NFL.com's Adam Schein may have the team only at No. 8 on his list of the top defenses ahead of the 2021 season, but even he knows the possibilities for the unit could put it closer to the top after the regular season begins.

www.denverbroncos.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Von Miller
Person
Tom Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High#Broncos#Madden Nfl#American Football#Nfl Com#Droy#The Fold Ea Sports#Madden Nfl#Giants#Madden Ratings Adjusters#Cb Kyle Fuller#The Denver Post#Rb Melvin Gordon Iii#Wr#Instagram#Ea Sports Madden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLseattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-3 Preseason Loss To The Denver Broncos

(Opening…) Two weeks in a row of playing football where the lessons are hard and they're obvious. We have to take away the things we can learn from and we can grow from on the plus side of it. It's obvious when you turn the ball over three times in the first half it's really, really hard to win a football game, and then we go nine penalties to none. They played a lot better than we did in that regard, too. But, there is a lot of stuff for us to take from here. We had a lot of guys that played and we have a lot of film to watch and a lot of evaluations to make, that's really what this time is about. We like to be having fun winning football games and all that, but that's not where the matchup's happening right now. The hard lessons, too, is that a couple of our guys got whacked, you know. Johnny U (John Ursua) and BBK (Ben Burr-Kirven), both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes its toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we'll see what happens with them. It's going to be a while. The other side of it, we'll find the positives; I'm going to find the positives. I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight. Rasheem Green, again, he got a sack and did some good things in his place. He's really taking advantage of this preseason to make a statement. Nick Bellore had five tackles tonight on defense. It was amazing, I don't know how he did that. He said he was knocking off the rust. We have to take all of the positive things, and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp, and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week. And get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so that when game week comes a couple of weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again. So that's a really important part of what happens this week. We've been knowing this all along that this week is coming. So, we'll try to take full advantage of that.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos training camp: 'It's possible' Broncos name starting quarterback after Seahawks preseason game

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will last at least through Saturday, according to coach Vic Fangio. But there does appear to be an end in sight, as Bridgewater will get his turn at taking the first snap this week against Seattle, after Lock got the first three series against Minnesota. Fangio said Monday "it's possible" they name a starter following the Seahawks game, but that's all he said, not making a commitment to naming one.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock looks like the guy in preseason performance vs. Seahawks

Drew Lock didn’t start the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, but he made some plays and kept pace with Teddy Bridgewater. While Lock started the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings and looked fabulous in the process, Bridgewater responded with a nearly perfect effort against Seattle, helping the Broncos get out to a 14-0 lead in the game.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos roster cuts: Denver made 7 moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos added some depth at running back and parted ways with six other players on Tuesday. The team’s roster is now at the NFL’s 85-player limit for the second week of preseason. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s moves.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: What happens with Drew Lock if Bridgewater starts?

Jul 28, 2021; Englewood, CO, United States; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The latest noise from Broncos Country would indicate that Teddy Bridgewater is going to be named the...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos safety Justin Simmons voted No. 45 on NFL’s top 100 players list

The cornerstone of the Broncos’ vaunted secondary, Justin Simmons on Sunday earned his first nod to the NFL Top 100 list. The 27-year-old safety came in at No. 45 on the annual list. He was the second Broncos player announced, following left tackle Garett Bolles (No. 82). “One of the...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Simmons, Bolles earn spots in 2021 NFL Top 100 rankings

The NFL unveiled the first portion of its Top 100 rankings on Sunday, with two Broncos stars earning coveted spots on the list. The "The Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings is a peer-based honor — the result of an annual league-wide poll distributed to active players. In the first portion of a three-part rollout, the NFL revealed the top players of 2021 that fell between No. 100 and No. 41 on this year's list.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos scrimmage observations: QB Drew Lock connects with WR Courtland Sutton on deep pass; CB Ronald Darby impresses in coverage

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos held their first scrimmage of training camp Sunday, with several players standing out including cornerback Ronald Darby and quarterback Drew Lock. The Broncos did have to move the scrimmage inside at the Pat Bowlen Indoor facility due to poor air quality caused by the smoke in Denver. The practice was originally scheduled to take place at Empower Field.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Pat Surtain II misses practice, Broncos 'think he's OK'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After being removed from Tuesday's practice, first-round pick Pat Surtain II was held out of Wednesday's session, as well. "He's just got a little slight irritation in the lower leg," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "I think he's OK, but we're being precautious with it." Surtain participated...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos update schedule for final open training camp practice on Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' final training camp practice open to fans will be shorter and earlier than usual, the team announced Wednesday. Thursday's practice remains open to fans, but will now begin at 9 a.m. and is estimated to last until about 10:30 a.m. The Broncos will also be...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos Weekend: Where do Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater stand ahead of second preseason game?

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater recap Denver's training camp, update where they believe the quarterback competition stands between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater and discuss expectations for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in 2021. Plus, Alexis Perry chats with the Denver Gazette's George Stoia III about the Broncos' other position battles during camp and which surprise players might make the final roster.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos' highly anticipated defense will see its first game action on Saturday, as Head Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that he expects the unit's first team to play vs. the Seahawks after sitting for the Week 1 game against Minnesota — though that may not include outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Seattle also rested many of its starters last week, but star quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday that he hopes to play on Saturday. Should he — and perhaps receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — be available, Denver's star-studded secondary, including cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, will get a good test.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Sacco Sez: A storied past with the Seahawks

As the Denver Broncos gear up for their second preseason game and travel to face the Seattle Seahawks, I have to admit that the loss to Seattle in the Super Bowl is barely on my mind. First of all, we came back just two years later to temper the memory...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos sign RB Stevie Scott III, make series of roster moves

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following running back Adrian Killins' injury against the Seahawks, Denver has added more depth to the position group. The Broncos signed running back Stevie Scott III, the team announced on Monday. Denver designated Killins as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move. The Broncos also placed center Brett...

Comments / 0

Community Policy