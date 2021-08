Dearest reader, we regret to inform you that Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are no longer together. According to E! News, the 26-year-old Bridgerton actress and 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian split due to long distance. Phoebe is currently in the UK filming Bridgerton season two, while Pete is based in NYC. "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart," a source told the publication. "It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."