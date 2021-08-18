2021 High School Football Preview: Integrating new faces with returning standouts key for Christian Heritage in region title defense

Curtis Cox/CLC Photography Christian Heritage School quarterback Christian Thomas looks for an open receiver in a 2020 game.

For the Region 7-A Private defending champion Christian Heritage School, the goals for the 2021 high school football season are simple.

Their motto?

"New team, same dream."

The Lions broke through for the school's first region championship in football last season, and standout seniors quarterback Christian Thomas and running back/linebacker Solomon Locke return, but they will need contributions from some players who didn't see the field as much last year.

"There are a lot of new faces, but we've got some old faces, too," head coach Jay Poag said. "We want to go defend that region championship, and we think we can."

Gone is Evan Lester, a wide receiver and safety who became the first player in program history to sign with a Division I school when he agreed to play at Georgia Southern.

Locke's running mate in the backfield last year, Gage Leonard, a Navy commit who also was a hard-hitting safety, transferred to Calhoun for his senior season.

The Lions also lose a few important linemen, like Lane Massengale, Ben Williamson and Trey Kruse.

Christian Heritage's 2021 lines on both sides of the ball have a lot of size, but not much experience.

"This is going to be I think the biggest team we've ever had," Poag said. "We're going to see early whether we're a bunch of hammers or a bunch of nails, I guess. Hopefully we can develop those guys over the course of the season."

One of those big guys is Jeffson Locke, the younger brother of Solomon, who will play on the offensive line and at linebacker.

As for Lester's production, Poag sees replacing that with more of a committee approach.

"I don't know that we have anybody that can replace Evan Lester, but we've got a group of four or five that really had good summers," Poag said.

Braden Koneman, Pierce Proctor and Isacc Watson are all players who have been competing for spots out wide throughout the summer as the Lions competed in several 7-on-7 competitions.

"In the years past, you sort of knew where the ball was going," Poag said. "This summer you didn't."

Well, other than Thomas and Solomon Locke. They're sure to be key as holdovers in an otherwise new-look offense.

"We've done it a lot more and been in some of those situations more than the people that are stepping up," Solomon Locke said of himself and Thomas. "I think we're going to have a big role as a leader."

"It's our last time," he said.

Keeping players like Thomas and Solomon Locke healthy and on the field is an important part of the winning formula for Christian Heritage football in 2021, Poag said. The Lions have one of the smallest student populations in Class A Private and have a roster of around 50.

"We've got to stay healthy," Poag said. "We've got to show up on Friday nights with our best kids out there."

A healthy Lions team will earn their wins on defense, Poag said.

"We're going to find our best 11 kids and we're going to put them on defense," he said. "If we can play great defense and great special teams, we'll figure out a way to stretch out a few first downs and put some points on the board."

Christian Heritage

Mascot: Lions

Colors: Crimson and gold

Classification: Region 7-A Private

Head coach: Jay Poag

Last year's record: 8-2

Key losses

RB/S Gage Leonard (transfer)

LB Ben Hermann

WR/S Evan Lester

OL/LB Ben Williamson

DL Trey Kruse

Key players

QB Christian Thomas, senior

RB/LB Solomon Locke, senior

DE/OL Caden Mathis, senior

MLB/OL Jeffson Locke, sophomore

Circled on the schedule

Fellowship Christian, Aug. 20

• The Lions start the season at home with Roswell's Fellowship Christian. A quarterfinalist in last year's playoffs, Fellowship handed Christian Heritage its only regular season loss in 2020.

@ Darlington, Oct. 15

• Darlington is always a tough Region 7-A Private foe for Christian Heritage, and the Lions got their first ever victory over Darlington last year. Christian Heritage travels to Rome this year for the game.

@ North Cobb Christian, Nov. 5

• This game, which is the regular season finale for the Lions, was the de-facto Region 7-A Private championship game last year. Christian Heritage hits the road for this year's matchup.

Region 7-A Private

Christian Heritage

Darlington

Excel Christian

Mount Paran Christian

North Cobb Christian

Walker