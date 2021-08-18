Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodhue County, MN

Vasa Column: Goodhue County Historical Museum hosts author

By Email
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVasa Vacation Bible School will meet at the Lutheran Center, August 23-26, from 5-6:30 p.m. for ages 3-through-fifth grade. Students may be dropped off any time between 4:30-5 for supervised play and a snack. Older students and adults are needed as helpers. Contact the church office or go online to vasalutheran.org for registration information. The theme is Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Goodhue County, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
Goodhue County, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vasa Column#Vasalutheran Org#Wilderness#Minnesota National Guard#Bloodmobile#Cross Of Christ Church#The Red Cross#Red Wing Arts#Concerts#The Soul Tight Committee#St Thomas University#Minnesota Infantry#The Vasa Museum#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy