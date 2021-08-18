Vasa Column: Goodhue County Historical Museum hosts author
Vasa Vacation Bible School will meet at the Lutheran Center, August 23-26, from 5-6:30 p.m. for ages 3-through-fifth grade. Students may be dropped off any time between 4:30-5 for supervised play and a snack. Older students and adults are needed as helpers. Contact the church office or go online to vasalutheran.org for registration information. The theme is Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
