Colquitt volleyball off to a promising start

MOULTRIE — As the Colquitt County volleyball team prepared for Tuesday’s home meeting with Grace Christian Academy, head coach Julia Okongwu was already seeing an improved group of Lady Packers.

“It’s such a different atmosphere this year,” said Okongwu, in her second season as the team’s head coach. “The girls are open, they are listening, they want to learn this game. They are asking what they need to do to get better.

“They are starting to believe in themselves and believe in each other.”

The Lady Packers opened the season with best-of-5 win over over Thomas County Central on the William Bryant Court at the high school.

Last Thursday in Tifton, Colquitt won the first set against against Thomasville, but dropped the second.

Colquitt then came back to take the deciding third set.

The Lady Packers then squared off with region opponent Tift County.

Colquitt dropped both sets, but in the second, the Lady Packers trailed by 10 before finally falling 25-22.

Okongwu thought her team’s effort in the second set might have shown how much the program has improved.

“I think we opened (Tift County’s) eyes,” Okongwu said.

The Lady Packers continued to impress their coach on Saturday during a play date at Valdosta High in which they defeated Northside, Georgia Highlands, Cook and Thomas County Central.

After today’s home match, the Lady Packers will travel to Valdosta on Thursday to play Georgia Christian and then go to Bainbridge to meet Grace Christian Academy next Tuesday.

Colquitt will be home on Thursday August 26, to meet Tift County at 5 p.m. and Thomasville at 7 p.m. in a pair of best-of-3 matches.

The Lady Packers will close out the first month of the season by traveling to Lowndes on August 31 for best-of-3 match against the Vikettes.

Colquitt will be busy throughout September as it prepares for the October 14 Region 1-7A tournament at Tift County.

The Lady Packers varsity roster includes sophomore Olivia Davis, setter; senior Josie Wade, libero; sophomore Kate Summerlin, right side hitter/blocker; sophomore Wynn Kinsey, outside hitter/blocker; junior Takiya Tuff, middle hitter/blocker; junior Ava Dickens, outside hitter/blocker; sophomore Jaina Turner, middle hitter/blocker; sophomore Yuseline Gonzalez, defensive specialist; sophomore Jewelia Chambers, defensive specialist; and junior Maycee Lowery, defensive specialist.

Most of the players were on the junior varsity team last season.

Chambers, Tuff and Dickens are the only players who were on the varsity last season.

Lowery did not play last season, but is back after taking her sophomore year off.

Chambers has been on the varsity all three seasons.

Okongwu said several of the players are involved with club volleyball and the extra work is evident.

The junior varsity team began its season on August 7 and will play on Saturday at Valdosta.

The junior varsity season will continue through October 5.

The junior varsity Lady Packers include sophomores Claire Slocumb, Ny’Asia Farmer, Natalie Bryant and Ranijah Boatwright.

Freshmen on the team are Ku’Mya Jones, Ny’Asia Harper, Dimaree Smith, Juliette Turner, Zoe Hampton, Tanasia Thornton, Carli Brown and Jessie Eunice.