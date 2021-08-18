Cancel
New All-Inclusive Hilton Resort in Mexico

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilton expands its all-inclusive resorts offerings in Mexico with the opening of Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort. Situated between the beaches of Bay of Banderas and the majestic Sierra Madre Mountain in Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the 444-room hotel features 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and 16,200 square feet of versatile indoor meeting and event space. Managed by Hilton, the hotel was developed by Parks Hospitality and is owned by Fibra UNO.

