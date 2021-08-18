New All-Inclusive Hilton Resort in Mexico

Get the same treatment in Mexico for half the price!Pexels Pavel Danilyuk. The idea of going to the dentist on your vacation probably sounds a little odd but it’s exactly what is happening more and more these days. As dental offices hike their prices even with dental coverage through a health insurance plan it is getting more and more unaffordable to go to the dentist and receive services. So why would you go to the dentist while on vacation? To save money of course! How? Let me explain.