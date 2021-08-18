Lynn Kerker

Lynn E. Kerker, age 97, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubquue, IL, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Millboro, South Dakota to Guy and Alice (Dick) Clover. Her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was a baby. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She married her first love, Earl J. Kerker, in Hiawatha, Kansas on November 23, 1946. Their first date was the day before he left for the Army, and they wrote letters for three years during the war.