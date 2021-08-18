Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from top-rated NFL model that called Smith-Schuster's disappointing year

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. There’s a good chance you have at least one fantasy football draft in the next few days. It’s the last weekend before Labor Day Weekend and the start of the NFL season for most leagues to get together to select their teams. With that said, if you haven’t been preparing up until this point, there’s no better time than now to do so. Every NFL team has at least two preseason games behind them and player values are taking their final shape. Check out how my latest mock draft turned out below. Then run a few mock drafts of your own and see how you do as the fantasy football season approaches.