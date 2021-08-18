HAS Haiti, with strong ties to Pittsburgh, jumps to action to help following devastating earthquake

The Haitian hospital of a Pittsburgh nonprofit has mobilized to play a key role in the recovery of the country following last weekend’s devastating earthquake. Hopital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, also known as HAS Haiti, has long ties to Pittsburgh, started by a Pittsburgh philanthropist more than 60 years ago in the spirit of the legendary Swiss humanitarian to provide health and hospital care to the Artibonite Valley north of the capital of Port-Au-Prince. Its back office and development operations are in Pittsburgh, but the CEO and the staff of the 131-bed hospital are based in Haiti.