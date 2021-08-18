Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

HAS Haiti, with strong ties to Pittsburgh, jumps to action to help following devastating earthquake

By Paul J. Gough
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Haitian hospital of a Pittsburgh nonprofit has mobilized to play a key role in the recovery of the country following last weekend’s devastating earthquake. Hopital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, also known as HAS Haiti, has long ties to Pittsburgh, started by a Pittsburgh philanthropist more than 60 years ago in the spirit of the legendary Swiss humanitarian to provide health and hospital care to the Artibonite Valley north of the capital of Port-Au-Prince. Its back office and development operations are in Pittsburgh, but the CEO and the staff of the 131-bed hospital are based in Haiti.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Effort, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Art#Rescue Team#Haitian#Swiss#The 131 Bed Hospital#World Central Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Arts
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy