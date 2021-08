A fire this spring is leading to new opportunity for an Angola business owner, one that will give the Angola lakeshore community two new places to eat and drink. Brandy Lombardo expects to open BTR Brews (pronounced better) in mid-October as a craft beer bar and bottle shop in the Village of Angola. That will be followed by a new Deli O’s sub shop/restaurant in Angola on the Lake next March – one year following the fire destroyed the old Deli O’s.