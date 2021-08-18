Cancel
Maryland State

Hot property: Former Maryland governor’s rural estate on the market for $8.5 million

By Rose Wagner, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

Location/address: 16449 Ed Warfield Road, Woodbine

Price: $8,500,000

Year built: 1838

Real estate agent: Richard Watson of Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate

Property size: 9,500-square-foot main house; 8,870-square-foot Oakdale Hall with a solarium and great room; 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom carriage house; 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom cottage; along with barn and stables located on 180 acres

Unique features of the property: The former home of Maryland Gov. Edwin Warfield, who served as governor from 1904 to 1908, this expansive rural estate is on the National Register of Historic Places and boasts a total of 16 bedrooms and 10 full and two partial baths between the estate’s multiple buildings.

The main house, complete with Roman-style columns in the living room and 12-inch-thick brick walls throughout, is home to 12 fireplaces, 24 rooms and five and a half baths. A widow’s walk also sits atop the roof of the main house, overlooking the property’s expansive acreage. The main house is connected via wraparound porch to Oakdale Hall, which was built in 2005. The building includes a great hall, solarium and spa, as well as multiple bedrooms and bathrooms overlooking an outdoor pool. The property has also been approved to function as a winery.

On top of its two main buildings, the estate is home to two cottage houses located away from the main house as well as a gazebo overlooking a 2-acre spring fed pond, a brick smokehouse, stables with 10 stalls, a barn and a silo.

