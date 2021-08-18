Central Florida has festival fever this week, weekend and beyond

Looking for something to do in Orlando? Festivals provide entertainment this week, weekend and beyond in Central Florida.

At the theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival is back, featuring more than 100 craft brews, wines, seltzers and cocktails — plus food. It runs select dates through Sept. 12.

There’s also the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival with a variety of limited-time food and beverage offerings at Walt Disney World. The fest runs through Nov. 20.

Electronic music meets water park leisure during the Water Park Festival Aug. 20-21 at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee.

And Fanboy Expo , which could be considered a festival for pop-culture fans, heads to Orlando for the first time — bringing celebrity guests, shopping opportunities, special events and more. It takes place Aug. 20-22.

For details on these Central Florida happenings and more

