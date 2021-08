Earlier today, a Pokemon Presents video revealed new information on the franchise, with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch getting a big part of the spotlight. The game is set to release in November, and diehard fans of the fourth Pokemon generation will be excited to know that a special Nintendo Switch Lite console will be released to commemorate the occasion. That would be exciting enough news on its own, but the system has been specially designed to replicate the DS Lite system that launched alongside the game in 2006! Both systems feature the exact same graphics of Dialga and Palkia.