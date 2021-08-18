Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta micro bakeries attract biscuit lovers, those with a sweet tooth

By Ligaya Figueras
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
Our latest metro Atlanta dining discoveries are mouthwatering sensations from a pair of one-person operations. Inman Park chef inspired by his Southern grandmother. On Sunday mornings, a small but devoted flock of biscuit purists can be spied calling at a walk-up window on Elizabeth Street in Inman Park. They’ve come to fetch cardboard gable boxes filled with Hutchinson’s Finest Biscuits. Square and fluffy, these golden brown wonders are the handiwork of Todd Tharp, who rises early to bake classic Southern buttermilk biscuits. To me, they are best when slathered with his knockout fig preserves and extraordinary peach and blueberry jams, which taste like the very essence of summer.

