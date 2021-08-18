Cancel
Kingsport, TN

'Skin Deep': A Foggy Valley Farcical Comedy

Greeneville Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT, Tenn. – It has been said, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Then come to LampLight Theatre and judge for yourself as you behold another comical episode of The Foggy Valley Gang. These beloved characters disgrace the stage once more with their sidesplitting humor. Tragedy strikes Foggy Valley as one of its residents falls in need of a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, it hits close to home as the gang finds out it is one of their own. Whacky pandemonium ensues as the band of buffoons scramble to find a donor and clamber to raise the money for a transplant. This zany plot is the backdrop for the newest Foggy Valley Gang adventure to debut at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport.

