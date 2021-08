Roberta Forst, 61, of New Ulm, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH Chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery in St. George. Visitation will be on Friday, August 20, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and one hour prior to the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.