Trussville’s Paws for a Cause Gala raises more than $35,000

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE —Saturday’s Paws for a Cause Gala raised more than $35,000 for the students in Trussville schools.

The 12th annual event by the Trussville City Schools Foundation brought in $35,424.74. The total for funds raised can be attributed to sponsorships, participants by way of the HuskyFast Network or in person and donated silent auction items from Trussville businesses, according to foundation executive director Leslie Armstrong.

Title Sponsors for the event were the Sargent McDonald Team, M3 Performance and Physical Therapy and Hemphill Services. Gold sponsors were Amari and Gray Law Firm, Foundations 4 Hope, Trussville To Go, Webster Henry Law Firm, Milam and Company, 4 Africa, Argo Animal Clinic, Jaime M. and Keith Anderson and Danny Garrett, House District 44. Silver sponsors were Lee Marlow Realtor, Hitchcock and Maddox Financial Partners, Spring Green Lawn Care, James and Christina Patterson, Birmingham Integrative Health, Nelms Pharmacy, Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, Trussville Chamber of Commerce and Bryant Bank.

Event sponsors had access to the sponsorship area above the new Mexicali Blues restaurant and were served hors d’oeuvres prepared by the Hewitt-Trussville Culinary Academy. The Hewitt-Trussville High School Concert Jazz Band started the evening performing for all in attendance.

Three Excellence in Service Awards presented: Kendall Jno-Finn with M3 Performance and Physical Therapy announced Wayne Quick as Volunteer of the Year. Adam Trammell with Hemphill Services presented the Coach of the Year award to Tom Esslinger and the Teacher of the Year award to Jeff Schrupp.

Silent auction items were donated by Kendra Scott; Birmingham, Wrapsody, Pine Tree Country Club, Tula J Boutique, JRogers Southern Woodcraft, Mary Kay from Emilea Treece, Inline Electric Company, Birmingham Barons Baseball, Charm Char, Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa, Amerex, Lee Marlow, Stephanie Benzaia, Magnolia Elementary, Paine Elementary, Cahaba Elementary, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School, Hewitt-Trussville High School, Anna Dickson Art, JR Millington Dentistry, Games 365, Cahaba Cuts, Zyia; Andrea Kennemur, Laurel Browning Art, Sissy’s Petals, Adam Sterrett, Taco Mama of Trussville, Half Shell Oyster House, Shirley’s Florist, Nona Ruth’s, Wildgoose Garden, Tip Top Lawn Service, Metro Diner, Chicken Salad Chick of Trussville and Penny Moore. Door prize items from Metro Diner, Coldstone Creamery and Lee Marlow, Realtor. Cahaba Signs and Designs donated the sponsorship banner and It’s A Party in Trussville donated the balloon arch for the stage decor.

For more information on how to be involved with Trussville City Schools Foundation, contact executive director Leslie Armstrong at 205.228.3050.