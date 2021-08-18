The Cincinnati Reds are impressively clawing their way into playoff contention

It’s time to start paying attention to the Cincinnati Reds. It wasn’t supposed to shake out this way. Once it became apparent to the baseball-watching world a few months into the season that 1) the San Francisco Giants were an inexplicably good baseball team and 2) the National League East consisted of five Little League teams, everyone started penciling in two NL West squads — from among the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants — for the NL wild-card game.