Priscilla Presley talks about her memories of Elvis with fans

After her appearance at Memphis, Tennessee’s Graceland, Priscilla Presley was not done thanking fans for an amazing Elvis Week. Priscilla Presley was married to the King of Rock and Roll for five years and still helps fans to remember the good times. She recently traveled back to Memphis to take part in the 44th annual “Elvis Week,” dedicated to remembering the King. As it is every year, the festivities took place at Elvis Presley’s former residence, Graceland. While attending the week-long event, Priscilla Presley held a couple of question and answer sessions. She enjoyed mingling with fans of her late husband, who passed in in 1977. Presley says this year’s Elvis Week was extra special due to all the first-timers that came this year. She says several of these first-time Elvis Week goers have already made a commitment to return next year.