University Faculty Call For Mask, Vaccine Mandates Ahead Of Fall Semester
Hundreds of faculty, staff and students across Iowa’s public universities are urging campus leaders to implement more coronavirus precautions as the delta variant fuels an increase in cases ahead of the fall semester. Petitions circulated at the schools call on school administrators and the Iowa Board of Regents to reinstate mask mandates and require vaccines, in line with other peer institutions.www.iowapublicradio.org
Comments / 0