Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Ford, Robert Wood Johnson foundations fund tenant clout

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bVCOYHz00

Two of the nation’s wealthiest foundations have created a new $7.5 million fund to help give tenants more say in housing matters, as millions of Americans struggle to make rent and face possible eviction as a result of the pandemic.

The HouseUS Fund, supported by the Ford and Robert Wood Johnson foundations has committed about $1.6 million this year to grassroots organizations that are working to help people stay in their homes. The fund will also support groups that advocate to provide renters with access to lawyers and eliminate certain late fees and penalties levied by landlords, among other things.

With a goal of raising a total of $20 million, the fund’s co-directors, Syma Mirza and Kevin Simowitz, say HouseUS will not focus on providing low-interest loans or grants to help reduce risk for lenders that finance homes for low-income residents, things that philanthropy has often done to support affordable housing. Instead, the co-directors would like to help tenants organize and have more say in securing a place to live for the long run.

“This fund is not about building housing or building homes, it’s about building power,” Mirza says. “We are looking at the broader definition of housing and approaching it as a right rather than a commodity.”

Adds Simowitz: “Homeowners and landlords do pretty well in the way that housing policy is set up right now.” The fund, he says, “is really about making sure the tenants have at least equal power.”

The fund’s grantees include nonprofits in 10 states and include Colorado Homes for All, the Florida Housing Justice Alliance, and the Nevada Housing Justice Alliance.

Simowitz says the fund doesn’t have a list of national policy priorities, but securing a national Tenants Bill of Rights would be a good start. Such a policy could do things like provide protection from eviction and spell out rules governing rental increases. It could also allow renters to organize into a union without landlord interference and make it easier for renters to purchase buildings when landlords put them on the market. Organizations supported by the fund have also promoted the creation of community land trusts that allow people in a neighborhood to create a nonprofit to purchase housing developments and preserve them as affordable housing.

According to July Census Bureau findings tabulated by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, 16% of renters in the United States, or 11.4 million adults, are behind on their housing payments, showing signs of improvement since January 2021, when an estimated 15 million people were behind.

The problem is worse among people of color. Nearly one in four Black renters is behind on payments, and almost one in four Latino, Asian, and Native Americans were not caught up on payments, compared with just over one in 10 white renters.

The federal government has made more than $46 billion available through the Emergency Rental Assistance program. But less than 10 percent of that had actually gone to directly help renters through the end of June.

As HouseUS works to support more tenants’ right groups, other philanthropic efforts are underway to ensure the federal money is put to good use.

Susan Thomas, president of the Melville Charitable Trust in Connecticut, is leading an effort called the Partnership for Equitable and Resilient Communities, in which nonprofit leaders will work with federal agencies to help steer the distribution of $379 billion in federal assistance earmarked for housing and homelessness through several pandemic relief acts.

The partnership will work with local groups throughout the nation to design plans for how to distribute the federal money equitably and help groups that receive federal funds evaluate their impact. How the partnership will work, including which foundations will join and which geographic locations will serve as test cases, is still being worked out, Thomas says.

Typically, federal funds are announced and local governments and nonprofits “scramble” to figure out how to spend,” Thomas says.

“We can’t have that. We know money is coming in. So we need to think about the comprehensive plan. We need to think about what the federal dollars are able to do with what they’re not able to do. And philanthropy needs to organize around filling those gaps.”

In 2017, Melville created Funders for Housing and Opportunity, a pooled fund with a goal of making $10 million in grants over three years. Both Ford and Robert Wood Johnson joined the effort, along with seven other foundations. Since its creation, a few grant makers, including the Ford, Gates, and MacArthur foundations, have dropped out of the effort. But the fund’s donors have grown to 12, and this year it plans to make $4.6 million in grants, down slightly from the $5.7 million in grants it made last year.

Thomas is convinced that the fund’s grantees have helped make people aware of the housing crisis in the United States. The Biden administration’s focus on Covid recovery gives her hope for progress on the issue.

“We have an administration now that has housing as one of its top priorities,” she says. “That’s why I wanted to go into partnership with the administration — because we don’t have to convince them, and that’s half the battle.”

HouseUS’s Simowitz isn’t convinced that headway can be made without a big shift in how foundations work to advance housing issues.

“Philanthropy’s approaches have traditionally been too small in their thinking about what the possible policy solution could be,” he says. “They rely on kind of working within the system that we have instead of imagining what it would take to build a new one together.”

———

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Alex Daniels is a senior reporter at the Chronicle. Email: alex.daniels@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

379K+
Followers
96K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Robert Wood#Rental Home#Homeowners#Colorado Homes For All#July Census Bureau#Latino#Asian#Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Public Healthphilanthropynewyork.org

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies. Rapid response is synonymous with moments of crisis. From first responders to communication experts, responding quickly to a crisis is critical for community health and well-being. But what about rapid response research?. COVID-19 has epitomized...
Wayland, MAWicked Local

The Parmenter Foundation selects Care Dimensions for funding

Care Dimensions announced it was selected by The Parmenter Foundation of Wayland for a $16,000 grant, a combination of the foundation’s COVID-19 crisis response grant and Cycle 1 grant program. Care Dimensions is using the grant to support its Family Fund and Employee Emergency Assistance Fund, which help offset unplanned,...
AdvocacyJournal & Sunday Journal

Robert C. Byrd Center receives grant from Benedum Foundation

The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation has awarded the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education a grant of $136,250 for a new initiative that will expand civics education in West Virginia. “People Powered: Civic Action, Community Engagement, and American Representative Democracy” will launch in the fall of 2021...
Johnson County, IAthegazette.com

Johnson County should fund excluded workers, not doubt their hardships

For most residents of Johnson County, undocumented workers might as well be invisible, since, even though migrant workers overwhelmingly perform all the thankless, low-paid tasks that make the local economy run, very little assistance has been forthcoming to help them throughout the pandemic. Sometimes, when their situation does come to light, they are met with disbelief and scorn.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

M&M Area Community Foundation funds opioid training

MARINETTE—“She was a young woman who I saw almost every Saturday morning when she finished the BodyPump class before me,” Paula Gruszynski said. “I was coming into the class, and she walked around the parking lot and I’m like, ‘hey, how’re you doing, how was BodyPump,’ and she would say, ‘oh it was a tough one today.’”
Richmond, VAcbs19news

Virginia Law Foundation announced grant funding for law-related projects

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local organizations are among two dozen that are getting grant funding for law-related projects. The Virginia Law Foundation announced its 2021 grant recipients on Tuesday, saying 24 organizations are getting nearly $600,000. According to a release, the foundation's mission is to improve access to...
Davenport, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Youth Assessment Program a reality, John Deere Foundation joins funding efforts

A long line of public officials and directors of assorted agencies filed into the Davenport Police Department's community room Tuesday morning. Elected and law enforcement officials from Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County were joined by representatives from the United Way-Quad Cities, Family Services and the John Deere Foundation to formally announce a new public-private funding agreement for a youth assessment program in Scott County.
Columbia, PAMilton Daily Standard

Giving foundation announces impact fund

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announced the creation of a community impact fund, in partnership with Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley (DFSV), a group whose mission is to bring awareness to the region about dementia through education, advocacy, and volunteer engagement in order to better support those living with dementia and their caregivers.
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Jimmie Johnson Foundation names executive director

CHARLOTTE – The Jimmie Johnson Foundation appointed Alicia Morris Rudd as its executive director. The foundation describes Morris Rudd as a visionary leader with impressive accomplishments in advancing philanthropy and community engagement for organizations. “Alicia is a highly seasoned professional who brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Hats off! Wood River Women's Foundation celebrates 2021 grantees

With Bald Mountain framed neatly in the distance, about 200 women gathered under the tent at Trail Creek Cabin last Wednesday to honor local nonprofits and the role they played in the pandemic response. The philanthropists—members of the Wood River Women’s Foundation—were there to celebrate more than a dozen organizations...
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Mendocino County Community Foundation accepting grant proposals $254,500 in funding available

The Community Foundation of Mendocino County has announced $254,500 in available funding from its Field-of-Interest grant program. Field-of-Interest funds are established to make grants in specified areas of interest (e.g., the environment or human services), or specified geographical areas, or both. Nonprofit organizations from throughout Mendocino County can submit proposals online until 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy