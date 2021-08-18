Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

City-owned bank invites corruption

By Kyle Sammin
philadelphiaweekly.com
 6 days ago

Philadelphia’s city government is failing at a lot of things at the same time. Crime rates — and most greviously, murder rates — are climbing after decades of decline. Streets are full of potholes, which is nothing new, but now they are also full of uncollected garbage. The Department of Licenses and Inspections has a backlog that holds up construction projects around the city. Zoning changes take months or even years to be approved, according to the whims of councilmanic prerogative. Much of this is blamed on COVID-19, but long-time residents must find that assertion ridiculous. The decline has been years in the making.

philadelphiaweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Philadelphia City Council#City Bank#Public Bank#Credit Union#Philadelphians#Bank Of North Dakota#Hr A#Covid#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy