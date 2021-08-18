Peoples Bank gives $250k to Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery
Peoples Bank will give the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery $50,000 a year over the next five years, the museum announced Tuesday night. “I am blown away by the generosity of this gift,” said museum co-founder and co-president Sara Hartman in a news release about the donation. “[The museum] is thrilled to partner with a community-focused entity like Peoples Bank to positively impact educational opportunities for children and families in our region.”www.athensnews.com
