I know, you’re saying, “But Andy, Marquette soccer started last night when the women played Central Michigan!” That’s true! But we’re just under less than a week away from the start of the men’s soccer season! All due respect to what head coach Frank Pelaez is doing over on the other side of the aisle, but I think it’s safe to say that Louis Bennett’s team is the more anticipated football team on campus this fall. That’s the kind of thing that happens when you start the season ranked #19 in the country, after all.