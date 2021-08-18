Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

John Mara: Competition Committee Gets ‘Pretty Sick and Tired of the Taunting’

By Dan Gartland
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9Yky_0bVCOC7F00

Mara is a member of the competition committee responsible for this year’s crackdown on taunting.

It’s an explanation, if not a satisfying one

The biggest question people were asking after the NFL announced its crackdown on taunting—and especially after the outrageous taunting call on Colts running back Benny LeMay on Sunday —was why the league felt it necessary to enforce the rule more strictly in the first place. Now, we have an answer.

Giants owner John Mara, one of the members of the NFL competition committee that was responsible for the anti-taunting changes, spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the discussions the committee had that led to their decision.

“That’s something we discuss every year in the competition committee,” Mara said. “We get kind of sick and tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field. We tried to balance the sportsmanship with allowing the players to have fun and there’s always a fine line there, but none of us like to see that. It’s just a question of whether you can have rules that can be enforced and without taking the fun out of the game too, but nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. I know, I certainly don’t. I think the rest of the members of the competition committee feel the same way, too.”

“Nobody” wants to see taunting? As I’ve written before (I can’t believe this is the third time in a week that I’m writing about taunting), I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a certain amount of taunting, and I suspect the majority of NFL fans agree with me. But the competition committee isn’t made up of fans, it’s made up of older guys who have spent the majority of their adult lives in the NFL. It consists of two owners, two team presidents, two general managers and three head coaches, the youngest of which is 49-year-old Mike Tomlin. It’s a reasonably diverse group, but by design it’s out of touch with the people who play the game and the people who watch it.

The members of the competition committee are not the kind of guys who are going to be able to correctly determine where the fine line between fun and sportsmanship that Mara mentioned should be drawn. As much as they like to think otherwise, owners and team presidents are not the people who make the NFL. It’s the players and fans. If the rule is enforced as strictly as it sounds like it will be, the players and fans are going to let the suits hear about just how wrong they were.

The best of SI

Forty observations about the college football schedule . ... Give Tim Tebow credit for covering all the bases in chasing his NFL dream . ... National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan (yes, the Smashing Pumpkins guy) bought the championship belt formerly belonging to a women’s wrestling pioneer and hopes to use it to highlight her place in history .

Around the sports world

Bills lineman Dion Dawkins says he spent four days in the hospital with COVID-19 and called it one of his “lowest points.” ... The Nevada football team has been forced to relocate its training camp to Stanford due to smoke from wildfires . ... A New York woman who had her left leg amputated below the knee set a world record by running 100 miles on a treadmill in under 22 hours . ... After hesitating about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has gotten the shot .

His apology was a mess

The video of Chris Bassitt taking a line drive to the head is sickening but it sounds like he’s doing fine

Was Marcus Stroman ever a shortstop?

Pretty flashy

Good slate of NBA games this Christmas, in addition to two NFL games

It won’t be long before this is the norm

Brett Phillips and third base coach Rodney Linares have been close since they were in Double A together in 2015

Not sports

Small pieces of human brain developed in a lab spontaneously grew eye-like structures . ... A walrus in Ireland that sunk two boats and damaged others by climbing into them has been given a “floating couch.” ... Nerf made a replica of the gun from Aliens in celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary .

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here . Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Linares
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Billy Corgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#College Football#American Football#Giants#Stanford#Nba#Hot Clicks#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu rips John Mara on taunting penalties

The NFL has instituted a new policy to eliminate taunting from players. During the first week of the preseason, there was one blatant call, and it didn’t go over well, unsurprisingly. Well, Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Tyrann Mathieu didn’t hold back one bit and gave his honest feedback to John Mara of the New York Giants organization.
NFLsemoball.com

Giants owner John Mara says everyone is on the hot seat

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- New York Giants owner John Mara is sick of losing and expects it to change. Giving his annual preseason state of the team talk on Tuesday, Mara said the team made progress in Joe Judge's first season and it looks better -- at least on paper -- heading into 2021. Now it needs to prove it by winning.
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Giants owner John Mara: ‘Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. I know I certainly don’t’

Giants co-owner John Mara drew the ire of some high-profile NFL players on Tuesday by voicing his stance against taunting. “Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player,” said Mara, one of nine members of the NFL’s competition committee. “I know I certainly don’t.” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote: “So shut up and play? Got it,” in a since-deleted Tweet. Alvin Kamara called the ...
NFLRealGM

John Mara: Dave Gettleman Not On Hot Seat

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman isn't on the hot seat, per owner John Mara. "We're all on the hot seat, with our fans in particular," Mara said. "We've given them too many losing seasons. It's time for us to start winning. But no, I wouldn't say [Gettleman is on the hot seat]. I wouldn't say that's an accurate statement."
NFLchatsports.com

John Mara: Fans won’t need vaccine proof, for now, and more takeaways

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Following news that the Las Vegas Raiders will require fans attending their home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, New York Giants co-owner John Mara was asked if a similar edict was coming at MetLife Stadium. “As of now there’s no plans to do that,”...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

John Mara is an old, out-of-touch man who hates taunting

New York Giants co-owner John Mara, a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee, talked about why taunting has become a point of emphasis heading into the 2021 season. NFL fans were no doubt ecstatic to see a full slate of games this past weekend, even though they were preseason contests. But one point that really stood out from this past weekend was Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay being called for a highly questionable taunting penalty.
NFLNewsday

John Mara confident Giants are more than paper tigers

John Mara knows the difference. He knows when there is reason for optimism about the season that lies ahead, and he knows if what he sees is false hope — even if he’d never publicly admit as much. And while the Giants’ owner is cautiously optimistic about what 2021 holds...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Giants co-owner John Mara is getting roasted for comments against players taunting in games

Giants co-owner John Mara is against the idea of players taunting each other during games — and some prominent NFL players are making fun of him for it. Earlier this month, the NFL announced in its annual rule change and points of emphasis video that taunting will not be tolerated going forward and could lead to ejections, fines and possible suspensions for players who taunt in games. The first effect of that new rule took hold on Monday night when Colts running back Benny LeMay was flagged for taunting after an impressive run where he dragged a sea of Panthers players more than 10 yard down the field.
NFLUSA Today

Giants' John Mara press conference: 8 takeaways

New York Giants co-owner John Mara met face-to-face with the media for the first time since Eli Manning’s retirement press conference on Tuesday and shared many of the same mundane statements we’ve become accustomed to. Mara addressed the vaccination status of both his players and the fans, his views on...
NFLallfans.co

With Giants fans restless, John Mara must be blunt in return to in-person press conferences

Tuesday morning will mark John Mara’s first in-person press conference since Jan. 24, 2020, when he spoke eloquently at Eli Manning’s retirement ceremony. He has done three Zoom pressers since: one on Sept. 4, 2020 before Joe Judge’s first season, a second on Jan. 6 after the Giants’ 6-10 finish and a third on March 31 after the Giants’ free agency blitz.
NFLUSA Today

Giants' John Mara still texts with Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants will make a trip out to Cleveland this week to participate in some joint practices with the Browns ahead of their preseason matchup. This will be a good test for the Giants as the Browns were a playoff team in 2020 and are only getting better.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Multiple NFL stars call out John Mara for his comment on taunting

New York Giants owner John Mara addressed the NFL’s newfound taunting rules in Tuesday’s press conference, expressing his agreement that acts of taunting should be reflected by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in NFL games, and that most other members of the NFL’s Competition Committee would agree. “That’s something we...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

NFL stars rip ‘corny’ John Mara after strong taunting defense

Alvin Kamara and Tyrann Mathieu are not fans of the new taunting rule, and they didn’t hide their displeasure with Giants co-owner John Mara’s explanation for it. On Tuesday, Mara explained why enforcing the rule will be a point of emphasis this season. A member of the competition committee, Mara...

Comments / 0

Community Policy