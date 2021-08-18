Metro Conference East football preview: Jones High faces challenging schedule

Jones High School Anthony Rucker football portrait in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, July 31, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Jones High routinely embraces the challenge that comes with facing some of the top teams in the state each year.

For the Tigers, who have suffered no more than two losses in a single season under head coach Elijah Williams since 2016, this fall is no different.

Road games against IMG Academy of Bradenton and Class 7A state runner-up Edgewater, and home dates vs. Dr. Phillips and 6A semifinalist Palmetto, pepper another strong nondistrict schedule for the Tigers. And with the move from Class 5A to 6A, additional district games are slated against state runner-up Lake Minneola and tradition-rich Daytona Beach Mainland, along with Groveland South Lake and New Smyrna Beach.

“We’ve been improving and I think we can really get [after it] this year,” said Jones senior defensive end Anthony Rucker.

Rucker is one of just six returning starters on a relatively young squad that went 8-1 and lost to Tampa Jesuit 40-24 in the regional final round last year. The playoff exit still resonates with the team.

“It really hurt because we worked hard for it, but that loss just gave us another reason to work even harder,” Rucker said. “Coach wants us to put it behind us, but most of us have a chip on our shoulders and feel like there’s something to prove.”

Senior Julian Calvez and junior Dylan Wade, a transfer from Ocoee, may share quarterback duties. A’Ceon Cobb and Jabari Smith return at wide receiver. Senior linebacker Daniel Mosley and junior defensive back Jayden Gillens are among the most experienced on defense.

In 8A, Boone was an extra point conversion away from extending overtime in the playoffs last year at Vero Beach. A blocked kick ended an otherwise impressive season for the Braves with a 35-34 loss.

“That kind of opened our eyes and showed us that you’ve got to give maximum effort, even on an extra point,” said Boone senior left tackle Leyton Nelson.

Nelson is one of four returning starters on the offensive line for a team that brought back numerous players with varsity experience, including three-year starter Casey St. John at quarterback.

Senior JaCorey Thomas is a difference-maker who will have an impact in all three phases of the game as a receiver, rusher, defensive back and return specialist.

Boone and Lake Nona appear to be the favorites in a district that also includes Cypress Creek, Freedom, Oak Ridge and Kissimmee Tohopekeliga.

An otherwise young Lake Nona squad will lean on senior leadership with standout defensive lineman Zane Durant and wide receivers Jarion McClain, Carson Pielock and Devin Johnson expected to make big contributions.

“I grew up playing Lake Nona Little League with most of these guys. We’ve got a good connection,” Durant said. “I feel like we can bring something to the table this year.”

Freedom is headed in a new direction with former Osceola assistant coach Joe Saragusa in his first season at the helm and a pair of Osceola transfers expected to make an immediate impact.

Senior Blake Birchler was the backup quarterback on Osceola’s state runner-up team in 2020. Junior linebacker Anthony Famularo tallied 47 tackles, including eight for a loss.

“Freedom hasn’t always had the best football, but I felt like coming here was a great opportunity for me to help and become a better leader,” Birchler said.

Oak Ridge is aiming to improve on a three-win season with the help of a number of underclassmen, including junior wide receiver Jamari Sands and big offensive tackles Kamal Harris and Dante Devine, who both started last year as freshmen.

Cypress Creek, in its first year under head coach Andrew Darling, is working to rebuild interest in a program that finished last fall with just 20 players on roster.

Senior Rey Graciano and junior Austin Stief will be looked upon to lead the offense at the tight end position. Senior Hunter Stief has shown in the preseason to be a physical asset at linebacker. Running back Xavier Ocasio is a Pennsylvania move-in who rushed for more than 600 yards last fall as a freshman.

In 8A District 4, Winter Park and Timber Creek headline a group that includes Colonial, University and Hagerty.

Winter Park returns eight starters led by athletic senior defensive lineman Venson Sneed and senior offensive linemen Fred Salva, Isaiah Smith and Jaheim Ramrattan. Kit Hill is back as an assistant after serving as Cypress Creek head coach the past two years.

Timber Creek has just two returning starters on defense, but several players on that side of the ball earned playing time last fall.

Senior three-year starter Jonathan Cabral and Colonial transfer Donald Chester will serve as the go-to options at running back behind a decent offensive line. Ryan Campbell returns after leading the team in receptions and receiving yards.

“I’ve been able to see this program change for the better over the years since moving up [to varsity] as a freshman,” Cabral said. “It’s been a great four years.”

Colonial turns to junior David Elders at quarterback in his first year as a starter. The Grenadiers expect senior Blake Woody to emerge as a key player at fullback and tight end. Nate Gayle returns at linebacker after being named to the all-conference team.

University is in its first season under new head coach Zach Barrett, who recently coached quarterbacks at Timber Creek.

A young East River team, which returns nine starters, is grouped in a 7A district with Harmony, St. Cloud, Melbourne and Viera.

Junior quarterback Nick Miner and senior tight end Chase Qualls are the Falcons players to watch on offense. Senior defensive back Jailen Brown and lineman Kevin Chuimi lead the defense.

Metro Conference East

Orange County East public school teams at a glance:

Boone Braves

Coach: Andy Johnson (9th year, 47-37; 84-73 career, 15 seasons).

2020: 7-3, 8A region semifinals.

Colonial Grenadiers

Coach: Donny Hodges (5th year, 13-25).

2020: 3-6, 8A play-in game.

Cypress Creek Bears

Coach: Andrew Darling (1st year, 0-0).

2020: 0-9, 8A play-in game.

East River Falcons

Coach: Tony Piccalo (5th year, 23-15; 69-62 career, 11 seasons).

2020: 4-3, 7A region quarterfinals.

Freedom Patriots

Coach: Joe Saragusa (1st year, 0-0).

2020: 2-4, 8A play-in game.

Jones Tigers

Coach: Elijah Williams (6th year, 49-9; 92-25 career, 11 seasons).

2020: 8-1, 5A region finals.

Lake Nona Lions

Coach: Anthony Paradiso (10th year, 62-41; 75-60 career, 12 seasons).

2020: 4-4, 8A region quarterfinals.

Oak Ridge Pioneers

Coach: Billy Owens (2nd year, 3-6).

2020: 3-6, 8A play-in game.

Timber Creek Wolves

Coach: Jimmy Buckridge (21st year, 127-78).

2020: 7-2, 8A region quarterfinals.

University Cougars

Coach: Zach Barrett (1st year, 0-0).

2020: 0-9, 8A play-in game.

Winter Park Wildcats

Coach: Tim Shifflet (15th year, 107-48).

2020: 8-2, 8A region quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .