Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat: Which players will be All-Stars in 2022?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 04: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball down court during the second half of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBABleacher Report

JJ Redick on Luka Doncic's $207M Contract: Mavs Star 'Still Owes Me $1700 from Cards'

One problem with coming into a nice windfall is that you're bound to encounter plenty of friends looking to cash in too. The agent for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 22-year-old agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension Monday. Veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick saw the news as the perfect opportunity to settle an outstanding debt:
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jermaine O'Neal Speaks On Shaquille O'Neal: "He Just Changed The Game."

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players that basketball has ever seen. O'Neal's athleticism and strength allowed him to dominate on the interior, and he often powered through multiple defenders on his way to the rim. In his prime, there was no real defense for O'Neal. He is also an iconic player, and one of the only superstars in the history of basketball to manage a 3-peat.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Phoenix Suns announce signing of Olympic gold medalist

The Phoenix Suns have added an Olympic champion to their roster. The Suns on Monday announced that they have signed center JaVale McGee. McGee’s deal was originally reported to be for one year at $5 million. The 33-year-old center split time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets last season....

Comments / 0

Community Policy