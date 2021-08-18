Fight over cutting in line led to deadly stabbing at Hartford liquor store, police chief says

A Hartford police car at a crime scene. Christine Dempsey

A Hartford man has been charged with murder after a fight over cutting in line at an Upper Albany package store turned deadly earlier this week.

Wilfredo Rosa, 54, was captured early Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Jeremiah Fitzgerald on Monday afternoon at French’s Liquor Store on Albany Avenue, according to police.

The murder was the 27th so far this year in the capital city and the fourth over the past two weeks as Hartford police and residents wrestle with one of the city’s deadliest years in decades.

The deadly fight Monday erupted just before 4:40 p.m. inside the liquor store at Albany Avenue and Irving Street, where police were called for a reported stabbing. Fitzgerald was found stabbed multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died just after midnight, police said.

Police Chief Jason Thody has said at least some of the increase in violence this year has followed arguments and petty disagreements boiling over into physical fights involving deadly weapons, especially illegally carried handguns, much faster than usual. He pointed out Fitzgerald’s murder as a particularly unusual instance while discussing local violence with the city council’s public safety committee on Tuesday night.

“This was a situation where an individual came in and it was perceived that he cut in line and it turned into a fisticuffs,” Thody said. “The staff at French’s did a good job of trying to break it up and got one of the people out of the liquor store. Unfortunately, they were able to make their way to the car and get a knife and come back into the liquor store and assaulted the victim with a knife.

“I mean this is a homicide over somebody cutting in line, or at least the perception that they were cutting in line at a package store,” he continued. “There was literally no more to it than that and it resulted in a death.”

Rosa was identified as a suspect in the hours after the killing and was located early Wednesday, just about 36 hours after the murder, police said.

Rosa was held on $1 million bond and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Superior Court in Hartford.

Murders have risen sharply in Hartford in 2021 and are pace to become one of the deadliest years in the city since 1985, likely to be topped only by the 55 murders recorded in 1994 at the height of the city’s gang wars and the 44 murders recorded in 2003, when an arson at the Greenwood Health Center killed 16 in a single night.

The 27 murders recorded through just 7 1/2 months of 2021 already are more than the total number recorded in each the past four years in their entirety. Hartford rarely records more than 30 murders — there were 32 homicides in 2015 and 31, 32 and 33 homicides in 2007, 2008 and 2009 — but the city is on track to surpass each of those totals numbers sometime this fall.

The increase in Hartford is similar those seen in cities large and small across the country this year, including other Connecticut metros like New Haven and Bridgeport, in what experts believe is a surge driven in combination by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased illegal weapon carrying throughout American cities.

The surge is largely isolated to homicides, however, with other crimes either roughly flat or down this year from last, including in Hartford, as crime rates remain far closer to their historic lows than the dramatic highs of the early 1990s.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com .