Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore Co.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Ashtabula County Wednesday.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for the lakeshore in Ashtabula County from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Wave and wind action will cause currents on the lakeshore.

The NWS said swimmers should not enter the water as currents can carry them away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

